               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Why Putin Seems Stronger Now Than A Year Ago


5/23/2024 9:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Vladimir Putin
appears far stronger now than he did at any other time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukrainian territory in February 2022.

On the ground, Russian troops
are pushing hard into Ukrainian territory and have captured several villages in the past two weeks alone. Plenty of other indicators show Russia's growing strength and suggest a future in which a Ukrainian and Western defeat is becoming a more realistic possibility.

On the domestic front, over the past year, Putin
has faced down a mutiny by his erstwhile ally Yevgeny Prigozhin , who was subsequently killed in a plane crash. His only other major opponent, Alexei Navalny , perished in a penal colony in Russia's far north earlier this year.

After being re-elected to yet another term as Russian president, Putin
has also consolidated his alliances with Iran and North Korea, which supply Moscow with much-needed military equipment.

This may not be the company of choice for a self-declared great power but it keeps the Russian war machine well-oiled – in sharp contrast to the problems that Ukraine has faced over the past six months with Western military aid.

At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping reassured Putin
of his continuing support during a high-profile state visit on May 16-17, 2024.

The seemingly strong bond between Moscow and Beijing, and between Xi and Putin
personally, also appears to be more sustainable than the relationships that Kiev has with Western capitals. Within the EU, Slovakia and Hungary have repeatedly set out their opposition to continued Western support for Ukraine.

Putin
-Seems-Stronger-Now-Than-A-Year-Ago" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024000159011032ID1108249706


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search