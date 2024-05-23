Why Putin Seems Stronger Now Than A Year Ago

Russia's offensive in the Kharkov region, which began on May 10, 2024, has enabled Moscow to capture several villages and drive some 10 kilometers deep into Ukraine.

More than 10,000 people have been displaced amid constant Russian bombing and infantry assaults, adding pressure on already stretched humanitarian aid operations in the area and the city of Kharkov in particular, which already hosts 200,000 displaced people.

Russian successes around Kharkov come in the wake of territorial gains elsewhere along the 1,000-kilometer-long frontline over the past several months. While not a game changer in the Kremlin's war of aggression against Ukraine, Moscow appears to have significant momentum behind its ground operations as Kiev struggles to hold off Russian troops

Russian advances this year have all but wiped out the Ukrainian gains from last year's counteroffensive. While Russia has only captured one major town - Avdiivka - since it took Bakhmut a year ago, it has captured some 500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory over recent months.

As the Kremlin keeps up the pressure, Ukraine continues to suffer from shortages of weapons and ammunition even as more US supplies are finally beginning to reach the frontlines.

Map: Institute for the Study of War

Future Western support for Ukraine is far less certain than it seemed a year ago.

Consequently, future-proofing aid for Ukraine is high on the agenda for Kiev's allies, especially with an eye to upcoming presidential and congressional elections

in the US, where Trump and his supporters have suggested cutting off aid to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden remains staunchly committed to Kiev for now but it is far from certain that he will win a second term in November this year.

The EU has managed to agree on a deal on how to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. By contrast, G7 countries struggle to agree on how to finance ongoing support for Ukraine, especially over the use of frozen Russian assets in the West.

What appears as Russia's strength is, in part at least, Ukraine's and the West's weakness. While Russia has mercilessly struck targets across Ukraine for more than two years now, Kiev has been constrained by the types of weapons and munitions supplied by the West and by the rules of engagement attached to these deliveries, such as where they can be used.

This may slowly be changing with more arms deliveries now reaching Ukraine with fewer strings attached to how Kiev can use them.

The Kremlin has had no qualms in using convicts at the front and mobilizing large numbers of young Russians for its war effort. Or in sacrificing their lives in holding off Ukraine's counteroffensive last year and achieving its own territorial gains this year.

By contrast, Ukraine only updated its mobilization laws in April , lowering the age of conscription from 27 to 25 years. This has yet to translate into tangible gains on the battlefield in the form of fresh, well-trained and equipped troops

