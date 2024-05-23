Qatari ministry of finance unveils USD2.5B green bonds issuance

(MENAFN) The Qatari Ministry

of Finance made a groundbreaking announcement regarding the issuance of green bonds valued at USD2.5 billion, a historic move for the region, aimed at financing environmentally sustainable projects. This initiative marks the first issuance of its kind in the area, signaling Qatar's commitment to supporting green initiatives.



The green bonds are structured into two tranches: a USD1 billion tranche with a five-year maturity, priced at a 30 basis point spread over US Treasuries, and a USD1.5 billion tranche with a 10-year maturity, priced at a 40 basis point spread over US Treasuries. Notably, Qatar achieved the lowest spread ever recorded by any bond-issuing country in the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa, underscoring its appeal to global investors.



The Ministry

of Finance disclosed that the coverage ratio exceeded 5.6 times the total issuance size, with demand peaking at over USD14 billion during the subscription process. This overwhelming response reflects widespread and diversified interest from global investors, validating Qatar's sovereign green financing framework established in line with the highest global standards in sustainable finance.



The success of the subscription process is a testament to investors' confidence in Qatar's commitment to combating climate change and promoting sustainable development. It also underscores the burgeoning development of the sustainable finance sector within the country, offering investors an opportunity to participate in Qatar's green journey.



Credit Agricole and HSBC were appointed as coordinators for structuring the sovereign green financing framework, alongside global coordinators JP Morgan and QNB Capital, and primary issuance managers Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, and Standard Chartered bank. This strategic collaboration further solidifies Qatar's position as a leading player in sustainable finance.



Qatar's remarkable achievement in sovereign credit ratings, reaching elite levels, reflects its steadfast commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible financial management, further enhancing its attractiveness to global investors.

