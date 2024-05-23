(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, May 23, 2024, XP Inc.

turned heads with a fresh share repurchase initiative valued at R$1 billion (about $194 million).



XP, Inc.

is a leading Brazilian investment

management company and the largest investment

bank

in Latin America.



Aimed at its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq, the program promises purchases at market

price or through private deals.



Set to run until December 31, 2024, or until funds are depleted, whichever occurs first, the plan depends on fluctuating market

conditions.



Notably, the board may revise the program's terms, scale, or even halt it as needed.



XP Inc.

will fund these purchases from its own deep pockets. The program's flexibility is key.







It imposes no obligations on XP to buy a set number of shares within any timeframe. Therefore, the initiative could expand, extend, or end based on future decisions.



Earlier this week, XP also disclosed its first-quarter profits for 2024.



The firm celebrated a significant earnings

jump to R$ 1.03 billion ($200 million), up 29% from the previous year.



This financial

upswing underscores the firm's robust fiscal health and provides the monetary backbone for the repurchase plan.

Brazil's XP Rolls Out R$1 billion Share Buyback to Boost Stock Value

Why does this matter?



Share buybacks often boost a company's stock price by reducing the number of shares available, potentially increasing earnings

per share.



They can signal to investors that it believes its stock is undervalued, offering a lucrative buying opportunity.



Moreover, this move by XP Inc.

could attract more investors, eyeing stability and confidence in the company's financial

management.



As XP continues to perform well, the ripple effects of this buyback could enhance shareholder value, proving XP's proactive stance in managing its capital effectively.

MENAFN23052024007421016031ID1108249659