(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico is on the brink of a historic presidential election, with Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz vying to become the first female president.



Amid the campaign frenzy, one glaring omission stands out: the lack of plans to modernize the Mexican Armed Forces.



Public security has overshadowed defense modernization due to escalating crime rates.



In 2021, Mexico faced a security crisis with over 350,000 deaths linked to organized crime and more than 75,000 disappearances since 2006.



President López Obrador's "Hugs, not Bullets" strategy, focusing on non-confrontation, has done little to curb the violence.







The armedforces

have suffered from neglect, with little support for renewing military equipment.



This year, the Mexican Army only added 1,000 transport trucks, while armored vehicles have remained unchanged since 2018.



The Mexican Air Force needs new transport aircraft and helicopters but has seen plans shelved. Similarly, the Navy has missed out on advanced weaponry and anti-submarine helicopters.



The once-successful naval construction program, producing Long-Range Ocean Patrol (POLA) ships and generating jobs, has stalled.



This neglect will pressure future budgets if military re-equipment resumes, requiring an industrial component for viability.



Claudia Sheinbaum's defense approach focuses on her "Security Strategy for the Next Six Years."

Shaping Mexico's Defense Strategy

This plan emphasizes consolidating the National Guard and enhancing security for general communication routes. Conversely, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz advocates a clearer role for the Armed Forces.



She believes they should support state police and the National Guard in combating dangerous criminal groups, leaving public security to other law enforcement agencies.



Gálvez criticizes the military 's involvement in over 100 activities unrelated to national security and calls for a focus on defense.



Gálvez also highlights the need for a robust justice system with resources to improve efficiency and accessibility.



She aims to streamline the reporting process and enhance the quality of life for soldiers, sailors, and their families.



Analysts believe a Sheinbaum victory could complicate military modernization due to her continuity stance.



In contrast, a Gálvez win might revive plans stalled since 2018, addressing the armedforces

' needs.



This election could shape Mexico's defense future and impact national security policies for years to come.

