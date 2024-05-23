Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share And Trends

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Outsourcing engineering services entails giving a third-party control over non-physical engineering tasks like testing, prototyping, and design. These services, which use a variety of IT-based databases and tools, are necessary from the beginning of the product development and design process. In the communications and network sectors, engineering services outsourcing is used to obtain network design services, inventory management, and geographic data analytics. Additional applications include supplychain

management, product cycle management, industrial automation, and remote device monitoring. Specific engineering tasks and responsibilities are assigned to an outside team or person. Many businesses view outsourcing as a secure way to access the low-cost offshore market

.

Research and development entail presenting a concept to a group of highly experienced engineers and allowing them to transform it into valuable final products.

Market Dynamics

Expanding Alliance

Engineering Service Providers (ESP) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

and Cost Savings Resulting from Lower Wages Drives the Global

One of the main factors influencing the acceptance of engineering services outsourcing is the growing partnership between Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Engineering Service Providers (ESP). Global R&D

activities have prompted key ESO industry participants to incorporate global delivery systems into their business strategies. Engineering service requirements have undergone a significant shift in the market

, moving from mechanical and non-core requirements to location-based core competencies. The new product lifecycle development strategy strongly emphasizes ESPs' place in OEM supplychain

s.

The decrease in expenses brought on by more affordable labor

will be a primary factor propelling the expansion of the market

for outsourcing engineering services. Companies are increasingly outsourcing their engineering processes to places where labor

is significantly less expensive due to the high labor

cost in developed and industrialized countries. By outsourcing engineering services, firms can reduce costs connected with extra office space, staff, infrastructure, and operations. This enables the businesses to delegate tasks to a workforce with a lower cost of labor

.

Technological Advancements

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing

Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, engineering services outsourcing has undergone comparable adjustments to meet evolving client demands and provide superior service to end-users. The market

for engineering services outsourcing has shifted away from core engineering services and toward embedded engineering solutions such as the internet of things as a direct result of this growth. Integrated information technology

solutions to schedule maintenance and anticipate problems are used to develop these goods. Consequently, developing new technologies creates lucrative opportunities for expanding the market

for outsourced engineering services over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global engineering services outsourcing market



and is anticipated to experience strong growth during the forecast period. The region is home to manufacturing industrial items and highly skilled engineering specialists providing cost-effective hiring aid. Additionally, the region serves as the hub of significant software outsourcing service providers. The rising need for technological innovation and the continued incorporation of embedded software into existing models are anticipated to propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific market

.

Key Highlights



The global engineering services outsourcing market

was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 9.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on service, the market

is segmented into designing, prototyping, system integration, and testing. The testing segment is predicted to generate the most significant revenue.

Based on location, the market

is divided into onshore and offshore segments. The onshore segment is the most dominant and is anticipated to dominate the market

during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market

is segmented into aerospace, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, semiconductors, healthcare, and telecom. The industrial segment is the most dominant, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate the market

during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global engineering services outsourcing market

and is anticipated to experience strong growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

The global engineering services outsourcing market

's major key players are



Accenture

AKKA Technologies

Altair Engineering, Inc

ALTEN SA

ASAP Holding GmbH

AVL List GmbH

Cognizant

Bertrandt

Capgemini SE

Cyient

EDAG

ESI Group

Ferchau

Genpact

Geometric

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys

International Business Machines Corporation

ITC Infotech

L&T Technology

Service

Neilsoft

QuEST Global

Ranal Inc

Segula Technologies

Semcon

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Elxsi

Tata Technologies

Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.



Market News



June 2022- Accenture Opens Advanced Technology

Center in Indore, India.

May 2022- The MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy

(IDE) welcomes Akkodis to col labor

ate on innovation projects and support the development of tomorrow's tech talents.

June 2022- Infosys Foundation to Launch Mobile Medical Services in Karnataka.

June 2022- ITC Infotech and PTC Create One of the Industry's Largest Organizations of Windchill Services Expertise with Expanded Alliance.



Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

By Service



Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Others



By Location



On-shore

Off-shore



By Application



Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Healthcare

Telecom

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



