TCL Middle East & Africa Showcases Their Latest Line-Up Of Products In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – May 23, 2024: TCL Electronics

(1070), the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, recently held its highly anticipated MEA Product Launch 2024 at the prestigious Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus. This esteemed gathering provided an ideal platform

for TCL to unveil its latest line of QD-Mini LED TVs, including TCL X955 Max, the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, and domestic appliances, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in a hands-on experience with each cutting-edge product.

The event welcomed over 600 distinguished guests, comprising executives, partners, and industry insiders, for an exclusive preview of the ground-breaking technological advancements developed for the MEA region. Alongside immersive demonstrations, TCL showcased its newest products and solutions in a dedicated area, underscoring its unwavering commitment to crafting bespoke innovations tailored to enrich the lifestyles of its discerning customers.



