(MENAFN) The recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister

Robert Fico serves as a stark reminder of the delicate nature of political regimes in Eastern Europe. While political killings have occurred in various countries worldwide, including Western nations like Sweden and Italy, the impact of such events in Eastern Europe can exacerbate existing instability and trigger domestic or international crises.



Unlike in more established democracies, where such incidents are often contained within the realm of law enforcement and judicial processes, attacks

on statesmen in Eastern Europe have the potential to unravel fragile political systems. This vulnerability underscores the region's struggle with state-building processes, characterized by a geopolitical landscape shaped by competing external forces.



The concept of "late state-building" in Eastern Europe parallels the notion of "late industrialization" in economic history, highlighting the challenges faced by countries in catching up with more developed counterparts. The question of whether these nations can achieve stability and prosperity under such circumstances remains a pressing concern, with few compelling examples to date of successful outcomes in overcoming the repercussions of political lag.



As Eastern European countries navigate the complexities of their geopolitical positioning and grapple with internal political fragility, the shooting of the Slovak Prime Minister

serves as a poignant illustration of the enduring challenges and uncertainties facing the region. It underscores the imperative for robust state institutions and effective governance mechanisms to foster resilience in the face of external pressures and internal strife.

