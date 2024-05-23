Kremlin voices remarks on America`s response to ICC targeting Netanyahu

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has voiced surprise at the United States' strong response to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent motion seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, highlighting the curious nature of Washington's readiness to employ sanctions against the ICC over its decision.



The ICC's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, made the request for arrest warrants on Monday, citing "reasonable grounds to believe" that Netanyahu and Gallant were involved in "war crimes and crimes against humanity" during the Gaza conflict. Peskov noted Russia's non-recognition of ICC decisions but indicated that it is closely monitoring the situation.



Both Israel and the United States have vehemently condemned the ICC's announcement. President Joe Biden described it as "outrageous," while Netanyahu labeled it "absurd," asserting that the court has no jurisdiction over Israel. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the attempt to equate Israel with Hamas, while Senator Lindsey Graham pledged to work with lawmakers to impose sanctions against the ICC.



The response from Washington underscores the complexity and sensitivity of international legal

proceedings involving Israel and Palestine, with geopolitical tensions and alliances shaping the reactions of key players on the global stage. As the situation unfolds, the implications for international justice and diplomatic

relations remain subject to ongoing scrutiny and debate.

