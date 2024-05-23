Funds Spent By Azerbaijan On International Level Events, COP28 Discloses

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



As of January 1, 2023, the balance of the state fund forenvironmental protection was 27.6M manats ($16.24M), Azernews reports.

This figure was reflected in the draft law "On theimplementation of the state budget of 2023".

Thus, in the reporting year, 6.9M manats ($4.06M) of funds werereceived into the fund due to payments for the use of nature, finesreceived for violating the legislation on environmental protection(except for fishing), and funds received from the sale ofconfiscated hunting tools.

During the reporting period, the Fund's expenses amounted to12.9M manats ($7.59M) , which, in accordance with the Fund'scharter, were used to represent our country at international events(the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (Dubai) and "Green desert isa better environment horticulture exhibition on the theme of theenvironment (Doha)), aimed at improving the financial support ofworkers in this field, creating and developing the material andtechnical base of state bodies operating in the field ofenvironmental protection.

As of January 1, 2024, the Fund's balance was 21.6M manats($12.71M), or 5.9M manats ($3.47M) decreased compared to thebeginning of 2023.