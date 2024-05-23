Azerbaijan Allocates Fund For Higher Education Institutions, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"Azerbaijan's higher education institutions are new. There werehigher education institutions that focused more on personneltraining. During the reform process, it is good to see the changeof the name of some higher education institutions from institute touniversity or academy, and now they are becoming universities. Animportant issue that determines the rating and reputation of anyhigher education institution is the quality of the scientificresearch that takes place there."

Azernews reports that Minister

of Science andEducation Emin Amrullayev said this at the opening ceremony of theVI International Scientific Conference of Researchers in the Fieldof Economics and Management held on May 23.

The minister noted that in the last 10 years, qualitativechanges in the research works of a number of higher educationinstitutions have been observed in a continuously increasingdirection: "This is a typical dynamic for Azerbaijan's highereducation. The current funding model is one of the biggest problemsfacing universities.

Capitation funding is a model that only focuses on studentcosts. There is no research component here. Funding research withtuition is difficult. Today, higher education institutions are ableto finance research mainly by saving tuition fees. Targetedresearch funding instruments are currently non-existent.

Last year, for the first time, we implemented a pilot financingtool based on the indicators of universities. This is the firststep. 8 million manats have been allocated to higher educationinstitutions under the Ministry

of Science and Education.

We need to revisit the funding formula to do more research. Atthe moment, there is a lot of work going on in this regard."

Minister

-Says" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024000195011045ID1108249395