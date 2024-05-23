Budanov Regularly Participates In DIU Operations - Yusov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regularly participates in military operations.
“The DIU is lucky to have a commander who is directly involved in events, operations, and activities. This is an important component for raising the moral and psychological state and motivation of the fighters,” the military intelligence representative said.
As reported, Budanov awarded the reconnaissance men at the front lines in the Kharkiv region.
