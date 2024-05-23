Guerrillas Discover Russian Military Equipment In Yevpatoria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, guerrillas discovered military equipment of the Russian invaders at a freight station.

This was reported by the ATESH guerrilla movement on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“In the course of reconnaissance, an agent of our movement discovered the unloading of an echelon of equipment at the Yevpatoria freight station. In the photo, you can see BMP-3 and a T-72 tank platoon,” the message says.

It is noted that railroad cars with ammunition were also unloaded along with the equipment.

“The occupiers are hiding behind civilian infrastructure, but we are tracking the movements of the Russian military. We know exactly where to strike and we share this information with the appropriate people,” ATES added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the occupiers were moving equipment from Crimea to the Kherson direction due to significant losses.