Official claims Slovakia possibly to recategorize Fico shooting as act of terrorism

(MENAFN) In a significant development following the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister

Robert Fico, authorities in Slovakia are contemplating the possibility of reclassifying the incident as an act of terrorism

. Reports from local media

indicate that the country's Prosecutor General, Maros Zilinka, has suggested that the suspect accused of shooting Fico could potentially face terrorism

charges as the investigation progresses.



Prime Minister

Fico was targeted in the city of Handlova in central Slovakia on May 15, sustaining injuries that required emergency surgery. Currently recuperating in a hospital, Fico's alleged attacker was swiftly apprehended at the scene and has been identified by the media

as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, described as a former security guard and published poet. While Slovak authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the shooter, they have charged the individual with attempted murder.



Zilinka's remarks signal a potential shift in the legal

classification of the attack, with the possibility of upgrading it to terrorism

based on evidence uncovered during the investigation. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the country's Security Council, the official emphasized the need to avoid speculation and premature conclusions regarding the motives behind the attack on Fico.



Furthermore, Zilinka disclosed that a separate criminal probe has been initiated to investigate the unauthorized leakage and publication of data from Fico's health records subsequent to the shooting. The launch of this investigation underscores the gravity of the incident and the efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of sensitive information related to the prime minister's health status.



As Slovakia grapples with the aftermath of the shooting and the potential implications for national security, the prospect of reclassifying the attack as terrorism

highlights the seriousness with which authorities are approaching the case. With investigations ongoing, the focus remains on uncovering the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the incident and pursuing justice in accordance with the rule of law.

terrorism

" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108249362