SnakeTON - The leading Survival GameFi platform on the Telegram and TON Blockchain.

How Does SnakeTON Work?



SnakeTON offers a seamless gaming experience directly within Telegram, allowing users to start playing without switching to another platform. Players control their snakes, competing against others to emerge victorious in various game modes.



Game Modes:





Realtime PvP Combat:



In PvP mode, players aim to grow the largest snake by consuming food and battling other players. Victorious players earn $TON rewards directly on the Telegram app. PvP combat modes include Random mode, Custom room, and Arena room.



PvE:



Engage in PvE challenges to hone survival and combat skills. Players aim to become the top performer by accumulating $vSNAKE points, earning valuable airdrops as rewards.



In addition, users can earn other airdropped coins such as BTC, ETH, Dogcoin,...









Exclusive Hatching Mode:



This special incubation mode allows players to 'mine' game tokens with minimal interaction. By placing eggs, players can wait to harvest new, exclusive NFT

skins and $SNAKE tokens, offering a passive way to earn rewards. Players can upgrade their eggs to increase token mining efficiency, unlocking opportunities to earn rare items.



The key to success in SnakeTON is to become the fastest and largest snake by quickly consuming food and overpowering other snakes. To achieve this, players need to upgrade their skills and in-game equipment continually.



$SNAKE, the In-Game Token



$SNAKE, developed on the TON Blockchain, is the native token of SnakeTON with a total supply capped at 10,000,000,000 tokens. The token distribution is designed to reward user contributions and incentivize participation within the game. 18% of the tokens are allocated for the Seed Round, 3% are reserved for the Public Sale, and 30% are dedicated to Airdrops for in-game users. One of the best features of $SNAKE is its direct application in purchasing items and products within the game after it is listed. With no taxes on buying or selling the token, it becomes a highly attractive and user-friendly asset within the SnakeTON ecosystem.



Notable Achievements in the Beta Version:



TONSALE Ventures Initial Investment: Secured an impressive $200,000 during the Angel Round.



Beta Version Success: Attracted 31,000 users within just 10 days of launching the beta version.



Daily Active Users (DAU): Maintains a strong daily active user base of 5,000 players.



Community Growth: Built a vibrant community with over 30,000 members on Telegram and Twitter within just 10 days.

Top 3 Game in TON App



SnakeTON has rapidly gained significant traction in the GameFi sphere, showcasing its potential and appeal to a wide audience.



Roadmap



SnakeTON's roadmap is meticulously designed with a user-centric approach, aiming to achieve a remarkable milestone of 300,000 users by the end of 2024.









Q1 2024: Formation & Product Refinement



Q2 2024: Game Development & Token Launch



*Launched Beta versions of PvE and PvP.



*Conduct fundraising and token listing.



*Release official versions of PvE and PvP.



*Introduce Snake Eggs Incubation Mode.



*Conduct token airdrop for early users and contributors.









Q3 2024: Platform Development & Community Engagement



*Launch the Token and NFT

staking platform.



*Host international gaming competitions.



*Implement revenue sharing with token holders.



Q4 2024: Innovation, Expansion & Community-Centric Features



*Introduce an in-game character design platform.



*Launch the SnakeTON story creation platform.





This strategic roadmap underscores SnakeTON's commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences while fostering a vibrant community. With continuous innovation and community-centric features, SnakeTON is poised to attract a growing user base, making 2024 a pivotal year in its journey to becoming a leader in the GameFi space.



SnakeTON is one of the most advanced GameFi games developed on Telegram, and so far, the community feedback has been extraordinary. More features will be added—some are currently in development while others are still in the early stages, and their implementation is expected to further enhance SnakeTON. By leveraging the robust infrastructure of the TON Blockchain and delivering top-notch gaming experiences, SnakeTON is spearheading a nascent era of decentralized gaming. So, what are you waiting for? Start playing SnakeTON today!





