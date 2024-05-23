International Development Bank for Investment and Finance – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed International Development Bank for Investment and Finance’s (IDB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B-’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook is Stable. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed IDB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain.



CI has also affirmed IDB’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqBBB+’ and ‘iqA2’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS as outlined below.



The Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and the constraints imposed by the Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The LT FCR is set at the same level as the BSR as ESL is Uncertain. CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official support being made available to IDB (and all other Iraqi banks) in the event of financial

distress to be uncertain and, consequently, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. Even if the government may be willing to provide extraordinary support in case of need, its financial

capacity to do so is considered limited as reflected by our internal assessment of Iraqi sovereign credit risk. OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and is a key rating constraint for IDB, as well as peer banks.



The CFS is supported by the Bank’s high liquidity, underpinned by an expanding customer deposit base and by a sound capital base, including a significant Tier 1 element. Additional supporting factors are the improved operating and net profitability in 2023 alongside good loss absorption capacity, and the expanding business franchise, including a well-executed business strategy. The factors constraining the CFS are IDB’s high credit risk profile given Iraq’s difficult operating environment and elevated geopolitical risk (in common with peer banks), as well as the concentrations seen in assets and liabilities. The deterioration seen in loan asset quality in 2023 and the weak regulatory and supervisory framework (although slowly improving) are also credit challenges.



By the standards of almost all other Iraqi private sector banks, IDB has successfully expanded its business franchise and balancesheet

over the last five years (albeit from a low base) – having seen total assets cross the USD2bn mark in the current year − as both loans and customer deposits grew significantly. CI considers the business model to be fairly resilient, having thus far withstood significant operating environment challenges. The business strategy is well defined and effectively executed. Although corporate lending and trade finance still dominate the business franchise, IDB has achieved significant progress in diversifying the business model into retail banking. We expect the diversification benefits bestowed by retail banking to the balancesheet

and revenue streams to increase over time.



IDB’s consistently good liquidity is a rating supporting factor. CI expects the Bank will maintain high liquidity going forward, underpinned by sustained customer deposit expansion. The importance given to safeguarding liquidity is vital in a banking system where the central bank is understood to perform lender of last resort function only in exceptional circumstances (at least for private sector banks). There is also no real domestic interbank market

to support banks’ potential short-term funding requirements. The dearth of avenues in which to profitably channel excess liquidity in the Iraqi banking system means that the bulk of IDB’s liquidity remains deployed in Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) balances and cash. Within the context of Iraq’s high sovereign credit risk, CBI balances produce concentration risk issues which may render IDB’s balancesheet

and earnings

vulnerable to a sovereign event. This is a credit challenge.



Aided by a comparatively extensive branch network, customer deposits grew further in both money and proportionate terms in 2023, driven by both retail and wholesale funds. IDB was a beneficiary of flight to quality after other Iraqi banks were banned from USD transactions by the CBI (IDB is not banned). The Bank also has a higher share of retail deposits than most peer banks, and this has translated into a comparatively lower degree of funding concentration risk. While cheap CASA deposits continue to dominate customer deposits, 3- and 5-year time deposits are earmarked to fund retail loans against salary assignment and minimise maturity mismatches. The stability of customer deposits in Iraq, however, remains vulnerable to confidence shocks. Partially mitigating the potential systemic liquidity and funding risk is IDB’s sizeable bank placements abroad, alongside a fairly granular customer deposit base.



Although both total CAR and the leverage ratio have trended downwards, these metrics remain sound relative to the Bank’s ratings level. The capital base is composed of high quality, loss-absorbing equity. This is crucial within the context of Iraq’s difficult operating environment due to the high probability of event risk. The decline of capital ratios in 2023 was again a result of faster growth in total risk weighted assets in relation to total regulatory capital. CI notes that the zero-risk weight assigned to CBI balances denominated in local currency has the effect of lifting CAR to some degree. IDB’s capacity to generate capital internally strengthened in 2023 due to retention of record net profit. A conservative dividend policy has served to replenish total equity. Management inform CI that paid-up capital is expected to increase by an additional IQD100bn in 2024 through fresh capital infusions.



Loan asset quality weakened to some degree in 2023 due to a temporary disruption of borrowers’ cash flows in the face of a diminished supply of USD funds in the market

. The Iraqi government is currently focused on the de-dollarisation of the economy as part of efforts to curtail USD smuggling to Iran. The USD shortages led to temporary delays in FX debt servicing, pushing up the NPL ratio to 4.5%. Management emphasises that NPLs are expected to decline in the current year to around the level seen in 2022 as a result of settlements. Meanwhile, the proportion of loans denominated in USD fell to a low 5% of total. That said, ongoing high borrower and sector concentrations elevate the risk profile of the credit portfolio, and this may lead to renewed credit quality pressures if economic conditions deteriorate. Loan-loss reserve cover for NPLs declined significantly in 2023, in part due to the significant share of NPLs secured by collateral. Nonetheless, IDB’s credit loss absorption capacity is considered adequate due to a sound (despite the decline) Extended NPL Coverage ratio. Improved operating profitability has also strengthened IDB’s provision-building capacity.



Notwithstanding some degree of earnings

volatility, IDB’s generally satisfactory performance over the recent past reflects its longer track record compared to most other Iraqi private sector banks. This reflects sound operating income generation, driven by sustained net interest income and non-interest income growth (notably fees and commissions). The net interest margin also improved on the back of lower cost of funds. In turn, both ROAA and operating profitability rebounded strongly in 2023, with the latter strengthening risk absorption capacity. Cost efficiency also improved. Looking ahead, we expect the ongoing emphasis on retail banking to reduce earnings

volatility and to diversify revenue streams.



Iraq’s OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk. OPERA takes into account the volatility of the economy and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the economy continued to recover moderately in 2023 from the economic fallout of the pandemic – buoyed by favourable oil prices − credit risk remains elevated. OPERA also reflects the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped, and dominated by financial

ly weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for IDB’s ratings is Stable, indicating that they are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that we expect the Bank to maintain its current risk profile, including the concentrations in the balancesheet

.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



We do not expect an upward change in the ratings and/or outlook unless OPERA improves. This is currently seen as being unlikely to change within a 12-month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



While not our current expectation, IDB’s ratings could be reduced by one notch over the next 12 months in the event key credit metrics worsened significantly and should OPERA be revised downwards.





