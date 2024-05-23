Teenager Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 23 (IANS) A teenager was found dead under mysterious circumstances in J&K's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.
“18-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmed Kilar was found hanging in a shop, where he was working, in the Narupora village of Watnad area in Kokernag tehsil. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” officials further said.
Police have registered a case in the matter and the investigation has been taken up.
“After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body would be handed over to the family,” the officials added.
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108249292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.