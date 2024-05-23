Teenager Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 23 (IANS) A teenager was found dead under mysterious circumstances in J&K's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

“18-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmed Kilar was found hanging in a shop, where he was working, in the Narupora village of Watnad area in Kokernag tehsil. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” officials further said.

Police have registered a case in the matter and the investigation has been taken up.

“After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body would be handed over to the family,” the officials added.