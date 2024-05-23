Sennheiser Elevates The Listening Experience With The Launch Of ACCENTUM Plus In The UAE

(MENAFN- Absolute Communication Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22nd May, 2024– Sennheiser, a global leader in premium audio solutions, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the ACCENTUM Plus headphones in the United Arab Emirates. This launch marks a significant milestone in Sennheiser's commitment to delivering unparalleled sound quality and innovation in the realm of personal audio. The ACCENTUM Plus is designed for audiophiles, tech enthusiasts, and everyday users alike, offering an array of features that set new standards in the wireless headphone market.

At the heart of the ACCENTUM Plus is Sennheiser’s Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology, meticulously engineered to create an immersive auditory experience by dynamically adjusting to surrounding noise levels. This feature, along with an impressive 50-hour battery life and quick charging capabilities, positions the ACCENTUM Plus as a top-tier choice for those who demand the best in sound and convenience.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce the ACCENTUM Plus to the UAE market. The ACCENTUM Plus is more than just a pair of headphones; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and understanding the nuanced needs of our customers. We believe that everyone deserves a personalized audio experience that doesn’t compromise on quality, and with ACCENTUM Plus, we're making that vision a reality. It's not just about listening to music; it's about feeling every note, every beat, and every emotion. That's the Sennheiser difference," said Heston Saldanha, General Manager, Sonova Consumer Hearing (Sennheiser ME).

The ACCENTUM Plus supports Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring robust, low-latency connectivity across a wide range of devices. With support for aptX™ Adaptive codec, the headphones deliver rich, detailed sound that remains faithful to the original recording. Additionally, the Sound Personalization mode allows users to customize their listening experience, adapting the audio output to their unique hearing profile.

Control is seamless and intuitive, thanks to the touch-enabled earcup and companion app. Users can effortlessly manage playback, adjust volume, switch between noise cancellation modes, and access voice assistants with simple gestures. The Smart Control App further enhances the user experience by offering easy management of Bluetooth connections, audio settings, and EQ customization.

Designed with the listener's comfort in mind, the ACCENTUM Plus features adaptive padding on both the earcup and headband, providing a snug, comfortable fit for all-day use. Whether for commuting, working, or relaxing at home, these headphones are built to accommodate any lifestyle.





MENAFN23052024005344011939ID1108249288