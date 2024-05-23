apna.co and Rubicon partner to enable 50,000+ job opportunities in FY25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 22nd May 2024: In the dynamic job landscape where 90% of organisations are predicted to face skills gaps by 2026, contributing to significant unemployment and economic loss, apna – India’s leading jobs and professional networking platform – has partnered with Rubicon to empower 50,000 job seekers by providing them with essential skills and job opportunities. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between talent and industry demands via customised training and development programs, enabling jobs across BFSI, IT & ITES, Retail, HR and the various sectors.

The platform has already facilitated job applications for more than 5,000 job seekers and plans to add another 100,000 users by the end of FY2025. Recording active participation from women in the workforce, the initiative has drawn 60% of job applications from women.

The collaboration between Apna and Rubicon is set to make a significant impact across India, targeting a wide range of cities to maximise reach and effectiveness. In Tier 1 cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, the partnership aims to create 20,000 job opportunities. Meanwhile, in Tier 2 and 3 cities like Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar, the focus is even greater, with 30,000 job posts planned. This strategic distribution ensures that job seekers from various regions and cities have access to the opportunities they need to advance their careers, reflecting a deep commitment to tapping into the potential of India's diverse workforce.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, apna.co, commented, “In today’s dynamic job landscape, we remain dedicated to shaping India’s future by equipping its youth to thrive both nationally and globally. Our partnership with Rubicon aims to address the significant challenges young individuals face in securing employment through skill development initiatives. This move aligns perfectly with our mission of bridging the employment gap and revolutionising the hiring process while connecting candidates with the right job opportunities.”

Dhanya Narayanan, COO, Rubicon commented, "We are thrilled to join forces with apna.co, an innovative job opportunities platform, in our shared mission to empower individuals with the skills and resources needed to thrive in today's competitive job market. By combining our experience and expertise in skilling and training with apna's cutting-edge recruitment solutions, we are confident to make a meaningful impact in bridging the gap between education and employment of the 2 million job seekers we plan to support by 2030"

Through this collaboration, apna.co’s mission is to leverage Rubicon’s expertise in skill development and complement its extensive job placement network. This synergy enhances apna.co’s capacity to empower individuals via comprehensive training, augmenting employability, streamlining recruitment processes and creating meaningful job opportunities. Leveraging Rubicon’s skill development expertise, apnaplans to streamline recruitment processes, diminish hiring timelines and achieve a 70% increase in job placements within the inaugural year.





