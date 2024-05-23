DISNEY+ HOTSTAR ROLLS OUT ENHANCED SELF-SERVE PLATFORM, EMPOWERING ADVERTISERS OF EVERY SIZE & SCALE AHEAD OF ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 22, 2024: Disney+ Hotstar announced the launch of version 2.0 of its self-serve platform, just in time for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Building upon the success of its initial release in August 2023, which coincided with the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, this upgraded version promises an even more seamless and accessible experience for advertisers across all businesses and sizes in 5 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.



Designed to cater to the diverse needs of advertisers, the enhanced self-serve platform now extends support to advertisements spanning across both - live sports and the expansive Entertainment portfolio of Disney+ Hotstar. This empowers small and medium-sized advertisers to effectively connect with their target audiences on one of India’s leading streaming platforms.



“We are committed to empowering our advertisers and agency partners with innovative ad solutions. Our enhanced self-serve platform is a testament to this commitment, enabling advertisers of all sizes to capitalize on the significant opportunities presented by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. With the inclusion of our Entertainment offerings, advertisers can extend their engagement beyond the marquee tournament, ensuring sustained audience connection. We eagerly anticipate the widespread adoption of our self-serve platform by advertisers and agency partners alike,” said Dhruv Dhawan, Head of Ads, Disney+ Hotstar India.



Disney+ Hotstar’s self-serve platform offers end-to-end automation and a streamlined campaign setup process, ensuring advertisers can launch their campaigns in less than three hours. The platform offers multiple ad assets such as Midrolls, Pre-rolls etc. and 1000+ targeting options available for advertisers to target their relevant target audience. With flexibility on campaign budgets starting as low as INR 50,000 for Entertainment and INR 2 Lacs for Live Sports, advertisers can tailor their campaigns to suit their specific requirements, with the added advantage of mid-flight adjustments and real-time reporting.



In addition to the platform's enhanced capabilities, Disney+ Hotstar is excited to introduce special incentives for first-time advertisers. Those embarking on their maiden campaign via the self-serve platform can benefit from exclusive rates of INR 49 CPM, making their entry into digital advertising more cost-effective and rewarding.



Furthermore, advertisers can seize the early bird opportunity by booking India and/or playoff matches before May 29th, 2024, and get an impressive 50% bonus impressions on non-India matches, maximizing their reach during this prestigious sporting event.



On the entertainment offering, Disney+ Hotstar’s self-serve platform offers ready packages across their most watched Hotstar Specials, exclusive movies portfolio, Disney+ Originals, top shows from the Disney Star network etc. across 8 languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali.



For advertisers seeking to elevate their brand presence and engage with audiences during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and beyond, Disney+ Hotstar’s enhanced self-serve platform is the gateway to unparalleled advertising opportunities.





