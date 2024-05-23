Exness, the Forex Traders Summit 2024 Official Sponsor, celebrates a successful participation

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) For Im media

Exness, one of the world’s largest brokers, reflects on the successful partnership and participation in the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024. The event, held between 19 and 20 May,

provided a platform where industry professionals and enthusiasts could network, gain insights, and share knowledge on current and future trends.



Attendees flocked to the Exness booth to engage with the company's expert team, explore its cutting-edge trading platform, and learn about the distinctive features that set Exness apart. The event's participants also had the opportunity to gain valuable insights into current market conditions and outlooks for the future through Wael Makarem's interesting panel discussion.



Mohammad Ammer, Exness Regional Commercial Director, commented, “The Summit was a resounding success, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of it as participants and as its Official Sponsor. Connecting with our B2B clients and other attendees was a unique experience for us, and we look forward to the next summit to continue strengthening our relationship with them.”



Exness uses a combination of technology and ethics to raise the industry benchmark and create favorable conditions for traders. It offers clients a frictionless trading experience through its superior proprietary platform and unique market protections and allows traders to experience how the markets should be.









