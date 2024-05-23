Binghatti Unveils AED 3 Billion Ultra Luxury Waterfront Project in Business Bay

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE, 23rd May 2024 – Dubai-based property brand Binghatti launches its latest project, One by Binghatti. The exclusive reveal will take place on 27th May 2024 at the Bvlgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Beach.



The project’s design concept is inspired by the harmonious integration of diverse elements, culminated in a unified façade that captivates senses. The mega waterfront development is located in Dubai’s Business Bay district with seamless access to Down-town, offering boundless views of the world-famous Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal.



One by Binghatti manifests a unique metropolitan experience, located near Binghatti’s collection of ultra-premium branded residences, including Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, Mercedes Benz Places | Binghatti, and Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co Residences. These branded residences celebrate Binghatti’s collaboration with globally renowned brands such as the automotive legends, BUGATTI and Mercedes-Benz as well as the high-end jewellery and watch brand Jacob&Co.



“We are proud to introduce our latest creation, One by Binghatti. We always aim to provide a signature and authentic experience to our clients in every project. With its prime location, phenomenal design and unparalleled lifestyle offering, One by Binghatti is a demonstration of exceptional architectural craftsmanship,” CEO Muhammad BinGhatti commented.



Designed with a unique architectural identity, the project offers an exclusive metropolitan experience through its collection of high-end amenities. The project features adult and children swimming pools and a variety of athletic facilities including basketball, paddle, tennis and street soccer. Amongst the project’s rejuvenation facilities are a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and a state-of-the-art health club. The project amenities also extend to outdoor facilities including sunken seating, a running lane, and viewing deck. By amalgamating unprecedented design with exquisite spaces, One by Binghatti offers residents a unique and elevated experience of living unmatched by any other.



About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti is an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai headed by CEO & Head of Architecture Muhammad BinGhatti. The dynamic company offers a wide array of real estate developments distinguished by its groundbreaking architectural design. It currently operates across multiple prominent districts within the emirate including Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jaddaf, Jumeirah Village Circle, Liwan, Dubai Science Park and Dubai Land Residence Complex. Binghatti is renowned for pioneering the development of branded real estate through its collaborations with global luxury brands from various fields including Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Jacob&Co. The company possesses bold plans for expansion in the coming years with a particular focus on augmenting its real estate portfolio in Dubai.





