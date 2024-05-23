Mine Equipment Stopped Twice In Donetsk Region Due To Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At one of the mines in the Donetsk region, mine equipment was shut down twice due to damage, leaving 163 miners underground.

The Ministry of Energy reports this, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to damage at one of the mines in the Donetsk region, ventilation equipment was shut down. 137 workers were brought to the surface,” the statement said.

Later, as a result of the shelling, the ventilation equipment stopped in another part of the mine. It is noted that 26 workers were notified of the emergency and remained in the mine until the end of the shift to ensure the mine's operation.

As reported, as of the morning of May 23, consumers in seven regions of Ukraine are without electricity supply as a result of the hostilities.