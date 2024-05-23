Kuwait FM Receives UNAMI Head

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yehaya received on Thursday UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on the occasion of her visit to the country. During the meeting, both sides tackled the latest developments and UNAMI activities to help Iraq in this regard. (end) hb

