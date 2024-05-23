Travelling With RSD Means Seeing The Best Of The World

(MENAFN- Pressat) There are trips one dreams of for a lifetime: Step into the fascinating world of RSD study tours. Nowhere else is the chance so high to get close to one of the many UNESCO sites. RSD is among the organisers with the most World Heritage sites in their programme.

It is breathtaking what UNESCO has compiled on its „World Heritage List“. There are currently around 1,200 unique cultural monuments and natural sites scattered across 168 countries.

Dubrovnik's old town and Troy are included, as well as Australia's Kakadu National Park or China's excavated terracotta army. Malta's capital Valletta and the Arabic splendour in Grenada. Not forgetting the Colossus of Rhodes, the dancing dervishes of Cappadocia or Norway's incredible Geirangerfjord.

These travel highlights can be found again and again in the RSD programme. For example, on the study tour „Croatia & Montenegro“, on the most beautiful sea voyage in the world on the Hurtigruten mail ship along Norway's coast. Or as part of an exploration tour „Rhodes & Aegean“.

The RSD website makes it immediately clear: You will encounter a lot more spectacular UNESCO World Heritage: in Istanbul, in Lycia, at the Palace of Versailles, when visiting the Taj Mahal or the Jordanian desert landscape. The RSD World Heritage travel list can be extended for a very long time.

To be considered a „World Heritage Site“ and gain a place on the UNESCO list, it must have „outstanding universal significance“. A cultural or natural asset must be unique, authentic and intact. The criteria for inclusion on the UNESCO list include, for example, that it is „a masterpiece of human creativity“ or „outstanding natural phenomena“

Let yourself be inspired by these UNESCO sights.

Towcester

Phone: +44 20 3514 35 43

e-mail: ...