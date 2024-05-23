(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ibovespa index

fell yesterday for the fourth straight day, reaching a May low of 125,000 points.



Concurrently, the Brazilian real ranked among the weakest globally, as the U.S. dollar climbed by 0.78%, peaking at R$5.164.



These declines followed comments from Brazil's Finance Minister

Fernando Haddad on local monetary policies and the conservative outlook in the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes.



Haddad assured the public of fiscal stability, with inflation firmly under the stringent 3% target.



Haddad highlighted the restrictive real interest rate in Brazil, with a benchmark rate of 10.5% against a projected inflation of 3.70%.



He praised the government's fiscal policies for effectively managing inflation, advocating for a broader strategy beyond interest rate adjustments.







In the U.S., Wall Street also saw declines, influenced by the Fed's cautious approach.



The DowJones

fell by 0.51% to 39,671.04 points, the S&P500

by 0.27% to 5,307.01 points, and the Nasdaq by 0.18% to 16,801.54 points.

Thursday's Morning Call for Brazil: Economic Pressures and Fed Caution

The Fed's minutes highlighted concerns about a spike in Q1 inflation, with potential rate hikes discussed if inflation risks increase.



In Brazil, a potential positive financial

trigger is the extraordinary dividends case from Petrobras.



The Ministries of Finance and Planning forecast a R$14.3 billion ($2.78 billion) increase in dividend revenue for 2024, though only partial distribution has occurred.



As Brazil navigate these challenging economic conditions, both global and domestic policies will crucially influence market

directions, closely watched by stakeholders.







