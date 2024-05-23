Commodifying A.I.: Nvidia’S Market Revolution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nvidia is setting records and shattering expectations, thanks to the surging demand for AI technology.



This quarter alone, their net income rocketed to $14.88 billion, up from $2.04 billion-a stunning sevenfold increase. Revenue followed suit, tripling to $26.04 billion.



Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, is spearheading what he calls "the next industrial revolution." The shift to AI is monumental, transforming traditional data centers into "AI factories."



These are not your average data centers; they're cutting-edge hubs designed to optimize AI across various formats, including text and video.



After the market

closed, Nvidia's shares spiked 6% to over $1000 each. This jump owes much to their data center products, which alone brought in $22.6 billion-a 427% spike.







To make shares more accessible, Nvidia introduced a 10-for-1 stock split and boosted dividends.



Yet challenges loom, especially in China, where sales have dipped due to U.S. export restrictions. Adapting swiftly, Nvidia rolled out the H20 chip, tailored for Chinese market

s.



Looking forward, Nvidia projects a robust $28 billion in revenue next quarter. They are banking on their next-gen AI chip, Blackwell, which is set to revolutionize AI training.



In addition, this isn't just about profits and products. Nvidia's influence stretches across tech giants like Amazon

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> Amazon



and Microsoft , all eager to harness AI's potential.



As Nvidia continues to innovate, it keeps the tech world on its toes, pushing the envelope on what's possible with AI.



In essence, Nvidia isn't just keeping pace; they're defining the future of technology.



Their groundbreaking work ensures they remain at the forefront of the tech evolution, making their story not just impressive but essential.

MENAFN23052024007421016031ID1108249031