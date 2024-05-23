Russians Launch Strikes On Kharkiv And Zolochiv, Nine Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched about ten strikes on Kharkiv and hit the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, early on Thursday, May 23, injuring nine people.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers launched about ten strikes on Kharki! According to preliminary reports, five civilians were injured. As always, exclusively civilian infrastructure [was under attack]," the post reads.

About ten explosions rock Kharkiv - mayor

The Russians also hit Zolochiv, where at least two people were injured, Syniehubov said.

In addition, doctors provided medical care to two more victims of enemy shelling in Liubotyn, he added.