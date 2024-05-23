Russian Strike On Kharkiv: Death Toll Rises To Four, Two More People Being Searched

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Kharkiv has risen to four as a result of a Russian strike on May 23, and the fate of two more people is unknown.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“According to preliminary data, four people were killed as a result of the strike on Kharkiv. The location of two more people is being established. The Russian army struck at least 15 times,” Syniehubov wrote.
As reported, on May 23, Russia struck Kharkiv. As of 12:00 p.m., at least two people were reported dead and seven injured at a printing facility. A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop. Read also:
Russians launch strikes on Kharkiv
and Zolochiv, nine injured
Russian troops also struck the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, where two people were injured, and the town of Lyubotyn in the Kharkiv district. Two people were provided with medical aid there.
MENAFN23052024000193011044ID1108248940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.