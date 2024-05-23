Russian Strike On Kharkiv: Death Toll Rises To Four, Two More People Being Searched

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Kharkiv has risen to four as a result of a Russian strike on May 23, and the fate of two more people is unknown.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary data, four people were killed as a result of the strike on Kharkiv. The location of two more people is being established. The Russian army struck at least 15 times,” Syniehubov wrote.

As reported, on May 23, Russia struck Kharkiv. As of 12:00 p.m., at least two people were reported dead and seven injured at a printing facility. A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.

Russians launch strikes onand Zolochiv, nine injured

Russian troops also struck the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district, where two people were injured, and the town of Lyubotyn in the Kharkiv district. Two people were provided with medical aid there.