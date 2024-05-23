Noise acquires AI-focused women’s wellness platform SocialBoat to enhance technological innovations in Smart Ring category

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 22nd May, 2024: Noise, India's leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, today announced its acquisition of AI-powered women’s wellness platform SocialBoat for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move is part of Noise’s broader strategy to advance innovation in smart rings. The acquisition will expand Noise’s tech offerings and build specialized innovation prowess for its premium flagship smart wearable, Luna Ring. Leveraging SocialBoat’s deep expertise in AI and women’s health, Noise aims to redefine consumers' experience of its smart ring, by strengthening the health tracking analytics and will now be able to integrate AI to ensure overall wellbeing of the women cohort as well, enabling them to achieve their full potential and 'rise to brilliance’.



SocialBoat, a start-up with expertise in AI and women’s health, was India’s highest-rated app in the women’s health category. The platform's AI-powered algorithms analyze data from various sources, including wearables, to offer personalized recommendations for nutrition, fitness, menstrual health, and overall well-being.



The announcement aligns with Noise’s recent introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence) feature in its Luna Ring, making Noise the first brand globally to bring AI into a smart ring. This move underscores Noise’s commitment to elevate innovation in the smart ring space, making Luna ring the most efficient wellness companion for users.



As part of the acquisition, Swapnil Vats, Co-founder and CEO of SocialBoat has joined Noise’s innovation team. His experience in leveraging AI in the wellness domain will help Noise elevate Luna Ring’s advanced health and fitness metrics.



Speaking about the acquisition, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “We firmly believe that this strategic acquisition will propel innovation in Luna Ring. Luna Ring was launched to transform the lives of users profoundly and in our commitment to nurturing the Luna ecosystem, we recently brought AI to Luna Ring, becoming the first brand to enable smart rings with AI. We will continue to take steps to further enhance the overall smart wearable experience. ”



Continuously reinventing itself, Noise has emerged as a beacon of consumer-centric innovation in the smart wearable industry. With each stride forward, the brand has redefined the norms, setting new benchmarks for bringing innovation. By integrating the expertise of SocialBoat into its ecosystem, the brand is poised to unlock new dimensions of wellness-focused technology, catering to the evolving needs of new-age consumers.









