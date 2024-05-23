UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo kicks off monday with over 300 exhibitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, 22 May 2024

Riding on the zooming auto automotive aftermarket and service industry in the country and the region, the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is set to see an impressive rise in the number of exhibitors taking part in its upcoming edition.

Aiming to provide the regional market direct access to the Chinese tyre and auto parts industries, the 3rd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2024 will get under way at Expo Centre Sharjah from May 27, 2024, it was announced at a press conference.

Organized by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation in association with Shandong Port Overseas Supply Chain (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. and Hualun Inter Tech FZCO, the three-day event will continue until May 29. The event is supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The 3rd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2024 will host nearly 300 exhibitors from China, a 130 percent rise in the number of exhibitors when compared to the previous show which featured more than 130 participants.

This was revealed at the press conference held at Expo Centre Sharjah on Wednesday (May 22). It was addressed by Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, Mr. Wang Dong, Chairman of the board of Shandong Port Oversea Supply chain (Qingdao) Co.,Ltd, Mr. Liu Ju'an, CEO of Shandong Port Oversea Supply chain (Qingdao) Co.,Ltd, Host of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, Mr. Yang Xue, Representative of Shandong Business Office in West Asia and Africa, and Mr. Zhou Runcheng, Department Director of Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, in addition to officials from both sides.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal highlighted the importance of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo as a crucial platform for fostering business connections and exploring the latest innovations in this vital industry.

He further noted that the event provides a valuable opportunity for Chinese manufacturers to strengthen their presence and expand in various regional markets.

He emphasised the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting the event is a testament to its pivotal role in advancing the auto parts trade sector, which is experiencing notable growth in the UAE and the wider region.

For his part, Mr. Liu Ju'an, Host of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, said: “The 130 percent increase in the number of participants is an impressive rise in the number of exhibitors for any trade fair. This is only the third edition of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo and we are happy to see such impressive growth in such a short span of time. This underscores the growing trade relations between the UAE and China and the strong expansion being witnessed in the regional automotive aftermarket and service sector. The Expo is now one of the best events in the region where one can explore the latest parts, components, equipment, tools, technologies, tyres or services.”

“China’s automotive exports are on the rise, driven by technological advancements, supply chain advantages, and strategic bilateral relations. Chinese manufacturers are also increasing their scale and their competitiveness is constantly improving, especially in the new energy vehicle industry. Thus, the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is uniquely placed to tap into the Chinese supply chain that is relatively stable, leading to consistent production, minimal cost fluctuations, and improved international competitiveness,” said Mr. Wang Dong, Chairman of the board, Shandong Port Oversea Supply chain (Qingdao) Co.,Ltd.

The regional automotive aftermarket is driven by a rise in new vehicle sales, localized production, rising demand for vehicle modification, and other macro-economic factors such as a strong local economy and rise in population growth. It will be a gathering point for decision makers across aftermarket and supply chain, including garages, body shops, retailers, dealers, detailing, vehicle manufactures and more.

Apart from a comprehensive display of all types of auto parts and tyres, the event, which will be open to visitors from May 27 to May 29 from 10 am to 6 pm, will also feature forums that will discuss topics related to the industry and technology.





