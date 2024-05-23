Matrix Showcases Advanced Security Solutions at InnoMetro, 2024 in New Delhi

(MENAFN- Matrix Comsec) Matrix successfully demonstrated its cutting-edge security products and solutions at InnoMetro 2024, held from May 21st to 22nd at the Hotel Taj Vivanta. As a pioneering Indian company, Matrix proudly presented its RDSO 6.0-compliant network cameras, specifically designed for Indian Railways, at Booth No. H1.17.

During the event, Matrix highlighted its commitment to cybersecurity with network cameras certified by STQC, Delhi lab, adhering to OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms. These cameras ensure the security of video data during transmission and storage, safeguarding critical passenger information against cyber threats.

Matrix captivated attendees with its state-of-the-art IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance solutions tailored for Metro Rail Systems. A standout attraction was the newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, compliant with EN50155 standards, designed to withstand vibrations and shocks, ideal for transportation monitoring. This camera delivers high-quality video, exceptional low-light sensitivity, and robust performance in dynamic transit environments.





Additionally, Matrix showcased its acclaimed Project Bullet IP Cameras and Project Dome IP Cameras, both RDSO 6.0 ready, offering high-resolution imagery for large-scale organizational needs. Visitors also explored the compact 4-Channel NVR, featuring up to 10TB storage capacity, and a fanless, ventless design minimizing dust, wear, and system malfunctions.

In the realm of Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix presented the COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller with advanced face recognition technology. Its features include Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, ensuring rapid and secure identification with a user capacity of 50,000.

Matrix also showcased COSEC VEGA, an embedded Linux-based AADHAAR-enabled biometric attendance device registered on the AEBAS Server. This device offers swift authentication through AADHAAR numbers and fingerprints, optimizing workforce productivity for government organizations.







