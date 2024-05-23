(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Eid Al Adha - Hotel Staycation Offers
Park Regis By Prince
Eid al Adha All-Inclusive Staycation Offer at Park Regis by Prince!
Indulge in our exclusive All-Inclusive Promotion for a limited time! Enjoy complimentary meals and beverages (House only) throughout your stay.
Book directly with us to unlock early check-in priority and extend your relaxation with a late check-out until 6:00 PM.
Don't miss out on this special offer! Starting from AED698 per stay.
Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
The discovery room by Aya Universe
Embark on a journey to the stunning AYA universe with us this Eid at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
Book our exclusive room category for a day or more, and receive two complimentary tickets to explore the wonders of the AYA universe, breakfast included.
Book now and let the adventure begin. Starting from AED 530.
+971-4-210-2222
Millennium Place Barsha Heights
Celebrate this EID al Adha with a package that suits you!
Adventure Package: Starting at AED 350 per night, enjoy a free room upgrade, breakfast buffet, 20% off dining, early check-in, late check-out, and iFly Dubai Indoor Skydiving tickets for two adults.
Romantic Package: Starting at AED 500 per night, indulge in an in-room breakfast, a set-menu dinner at Twenty9 Lounge, 20% off dining, early check-in, late check-out, and a 45-minute couples massage at Rayya Spa.
Family Package: Starting at AED 375 per night, delight in a breakfast buffet, complimentary roll-away bed, 20% off dining, early check-in, late check-out, and Dubai Parks tickets for two adults.
To book Email: ...
