(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Eid Al Adha - Hotel Staycation Offers







Park Regis By Prince



Eid al Adha All-Inclusive Staycation Offer at Park Regis by Prince!

Indulge in our exclusive All-Inclusive Promotion for a limited time! Enjoy complimentary meals and beverages (House only) throughout your stay.

Book directly with us to unlock early check-in priority and extend your relaxation with a late check-out until 6:00 PM.



Don't miss out on this special offer! Starting from AED698 per stay.



Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

The discovery room by Aya Universe



Embark on a journey to the stunning AYA universe with us this Eid at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown



Book our exclusive room category for a day or more, and receive two complimentary tickets to explore the wonders of the AYA universe, breakfast included.



Book now and let the adventure begin. Starting from AED 530.



+971-4-210-2222



Millennium Place Barsha Heights



Celebrate this EID al Adha with a package that suits you!



Adventure Package: Starting at AED 350 per night, enjoy a free room upgrade, breakfast buffet, 20% off dining, early check-in, late check-out, and iFly Dubai Indoor Skydiving tickets for two adults.

Romantic Package: Starting at AED 500 per night, indulge in an in-room breakfast, a set-menu dinner at Twenty9 Lounge, 20% off dining, early check-in, late check-out, and a 45-minute couples massage at Rayya Spa.

Family Package: Starting at AED 375 per night, delight in a breakfast buffet, complimentary roll-away bed, 20% off dining, early check-in, late check-out, and Dubai Parks tickets for two adults.

To book Email: ...