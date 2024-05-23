J.P. Morgan official raises China's 2024 economic growth forecast to 5.2 percent

(MENAFN) Zhu Haibin, the chief China economist at J.P. Morgan, has revised his growth forecast for China's economy in 2024, projecting a growth rate of 5.2 percent, up from his previous estimate of 4.9 percent. This announcement came during the J.P. Morgan Global China Summit held in Shanghai on Wednesday, a significant platform for discussing economic trends and insights.



Highlighting China's strong economic performance in the first quarter of 2024, Zhu emphasized a year-on-year growth rate of 5.3 percent, which surpassed market expectations and set a positive tone for the year ahead. He identified three key factors contributing to this growth: the notable increase in industrial added value outpacing overall economic growth, the diversification of export products and destinations, and the emergence of new technologies and industries as drivers of economic expansion.



Regarding the exchange rate of the renminbi (RMB), Zhu anticipates stability throughout the year, despite short-term depreciation pressures against the U.S. dollar. He attributes this stability to potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the latter part of the year, which could mitigate downward pressures on the RMB.



The J.P. Morgan Global China Summit serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration between the global investment community and China's market. With its 20th edition held this year, the summit continues to play a significant role in facilitating discussions on China's economic trajectory and its implications for global investors.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248825