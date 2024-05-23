Almost 11,000 People Evacuated From Three Districts In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 10,980 people have already been evacuated from the Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts in the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on May 22, a glide bomb strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv blew out windows in three apartment blocks and damaged the buildings of two cafes and a car wash, the glazing of a gas station, a service station, a grocery store, two trams and 11 cars. One car was destroyed.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, a glide bomb strike damaged the premises of an idle enterprise and injured 12 people.

In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a house and a gas pipeline were damaged by Russian shelling.

In Chuhuiv, eight people were injured by enemy shelling, the first and second floors of a kindergarten were on fire, three apartment buildings, shops, an office space, a pharmacy and four cars were damaged.

According to Syniehubov, eight Russian attacks were repelled on the Kharkiv axis near Lyptsi and Starytsia. Fighting continues in the Pletenivka-Vovchansk area. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 22 attacks by Russian invaders. Four combat clashes are still ongoing near Berestove and Makiivka. The situation is controlled.