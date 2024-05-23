About Ten Explosions Rock Kharkiv - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About ten explosions rang out in Kharkiv on May 23.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"About ten explosions in the city. Stay in shelters!" the post said.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian territory. The first explosions were reported at 10:27.



