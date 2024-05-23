China mulls tariffs on imported cars amid escalating trade tensions

(MENAFN) In a move indicative of escalating trade tensions with both the United States and the European Union, China has signaled its intention to levy tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars equipped with large engines. A report from a newspaper, revealed that an expert associated with a research center affiliated with the Chinese government recommended the imposition of higher customs duties on the import of large gasoline-powered vehicles. This proposal comes as China grapples with significantly elevated tariffs on imports of American automobiles.



The Bloomberg International Agency further reported that the Chinese Chamber of Commerce with the European Union issued a statement emphasizing the potential "significant" impact of such measures on relations between China and the European Union. The proposal is seen as a response to the mounting trade pressures faced by China, including the prospect of additional tariffs from the European Union, thereby reflecting an assertive stance in trade negotiations.



Liu Bin, the chief expert at the China Automotive Industry Research and Technology Center (CATARC) and deputy director of the China Automotive Industry Strategy and Policy Research Center, asserted that a tariff rate of 25 percent aligns with the rules established by the World Trade Organization (WTO), as reported the newspaper. This move underscores China's willingness to utilize tariff measures in accordance with international trade regulations amid the ongoing trade disputes with key trading partners.

