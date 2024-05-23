Pakistani PM Leaves To UAE For Day-Long Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 23 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation, left on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday marking his first visit to the UAE after assuming office.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, during the visit, the premier is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss further strengthening of Pak-UAE bilateral ties, with special focus on trade and investment, said the Office. During the visit, Sharif will also hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions. The Prime Minister's visit marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE, noted the Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister. (end)

