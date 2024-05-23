SSUP Wins Tim Hortons To Be Their Official Creative Partner Across Key GCC Markets

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Tim Hortons Middle East, the iconic Canadian coffee chain, continues to embark on an exciting journey of brand revitalization and creative excellence by appointing SSUP (Sunny Side Up) as one of its marketing partners.

With a strategic focus on elevating brand visibility and engagement across the region, Tim Hortons Middle East aims with the support of SSUP to redefine its social narrative and strengthen its market presence in the UAE, Qatar and Oman. The company is targeting 500 stores across the Middle East by 2025, building upon its current presence of more than 300 stores across the region.

SSUP emerged as the clear choice to lead Tim Hortons' creative and digital endeavors, showcasing their talent and innovative approach. 'This significant partnership underscores SSUP's dedication to contributing to the regional creative landscape and pushing the boundaries of excellence,' remarked Najib Sabbagh, CEO of SSUP. 'We're brewing with excitement to partner up with Tim Hortons and stir up some fresh ideas that'll buzz louder than a morning espresso!

And as echoed by Hesham Almekkawi, CEO of Tim Hortons Middle East,“We were really impressed with the strategic competency, creativity and passion demonstrated by SSUP in the agency pitch process and look forward to collaborating with this dynamic team to achieve multiple KPIs both on the customer and overall business side.”

Having kicked off operations in April 2024, SSUP has kickstarted the process to infuse Tim Hortons' brand identity with vitality and creativity.

This collaboration marks an important milestone for Tim Hortons GCC and SSUP, promising a fusion of creativity and forward-thinking vision. As SSUP embarks on this journey, the stage is set for innovation and success in marketing, social, and advertising.



