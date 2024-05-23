Union Coop To Support Emirates Down Syndrome Association

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoU was signed at the Union Coop headquarters to increase community awareness and extend the necessary support as the 'Diamond' sponsor

Dubai, UAE : Union Coop has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association to sponsor and support its annual programs as the 'Diamond Sponsor'. This agreement aligns with the cooperative's objectives to activate corporate social responsibility by supporting public welfare institutions within the country, as well as local humanitarian and social care programs.

The agreement was signed at the Union Coop's headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall by Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and Dr. Manal Jaroor, Chairperson of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association.

This agreement falls within the framework of Union Coop's programs to strengthen collaboration with public welfare associations to serve community members and actively participate in their initiatives. It aims to expand its role in community development by supporting the association's programs. This includes opening educational and rehabilitative classes, sponsoring special sports tournaments for individuals with Down syndrome and people of determination, maintaining their services, and other related programs.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, emphasized that the agreement aims to enhance the concept of giving as a societal approach among all community segments, particularly companies and institutions in the private sector. He noted that the cooperative is keen on supporting and sponsoring the programs of community institutions that have a significant and positive impact on society. Through the terms of this agreement, the cooperative seeks to provide all forms of support to the Emirates Down Syndrome Association's programs, thereby solidifying its community standing.

Dr. Manal Jaroor stated that Union Coop has a significant, pioneering, and ongoing role in supporting the association's activities and services, achieving the association's strategic goals, and providing high-quality services with international standards to improve the quality of life for people of determination and those with Down syndrome. The cooperative aims to foresee their future, empower them, and ensure their comprehensive integration within society at all levels.

It is noteworthy that the Emirates Down Syndrome Association provides direct services to families through counseling sessions, programs, courses, workshops, and forums.