Turkish Airlines Started Flights To Kabul, The Capital Of Afghanistan

“the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world”
with 346 destinations in 130 countries over 6 continents, Turkish Airlines has now started flights again to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, as of
21 May 2024.
Available for purchase as of
26
April 2024,
Kabul flights will be operated 4 times weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Round trip fares are available from Istanbul to Kabul starting from
805
USD.
(including taxes and fees).
Kabul flight
times as scheduled from 21 May 2024;
|
Carrier
|
Fl. No
|
Start (UTC)
|
End (UTC)
|
Pattern (UTC)
|
Orig
|
STD (UTC)
|
STA (UTC)
|
Dest
|
Blkt
|
TK
|
706
|
21.24
|
26.24
|
.2.3.5.7
|
IST
|
00:40
|
06:45
|
KBL
|
04:35
|
TK
|
707
|
21.24
|
25.24
|
.2.3.5.7
|
KBL
|
08:45
|
12:45
|
IST
|
05:30
All times are in LMT.
