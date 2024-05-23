A Eurasian bloc in the making

James Davis assesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China on May 16-17 emphasized strategic ambiguity with Chinese President Xi Jinping to avoid provoking the West, focusing on strengthening Russia-China ties without formal agreements.

Gold contagion

David P. Goldman writes that the seizure of Russian reserves has led countries like China and Turkey to shift reserves to gold, impacting asset prices. Base metals are trading in sync with gold, but fundamentals don't support their price increases.

Russia likely priming for 'major' summer offensive

James Davis suggests that current Russian military operations near Kharkov are not the main objective but are preparatory for a major summer offensive in the south that will aim to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and force its surrender.