Aviation turbulence intensifies, challenges increase amid climate change

(MENAFN) While turbulence and severe turbulence are relatively rare occurrences during flights, they can pose significant dangers to both the aircraft and its passengers, and in some instances, can be fatal. This risk was tragically underscored on a recent flight last Tuesday, when a Singapore Airlines Limited plane en route from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence. The incident resulted in the death of one passenger and left more than 20 others injured. Following an emergency landing in Bangkok, passenger Toby Pearl recounted the harrowing experience to Bloomberg and Sky News Arabia, describing how passengers were violently ejected from their seats, many striking the plane's ceiling. Pearl remarked, "It felt like we were crashing. I thought the plane was going to fall."



The specific cause of the turbulence experienced by the Singapore Airlines flight remains unclear. However, severe turbulence is known to be potentially catastrophic. Data from the US National Transportation Safety Board reveals that between 2009 and 2023, there were 185 serious injuries reported across 162 scheduled flights operated by large U.S.-based airlines, regional carriers, and cargo airlines with specific FAA certifications.



Moreover, the issue of turbulence could become increasingly problematic for the aviation industry due to climate change. A study published last year in the journal Geophysical Research Letters highlighted that turbulence in certain parts of the world might be intensifying, a trend that Bloomberg suggests could exacerbate the challenges faced by the sector in maintaining passenger safety.

