Russia criticizes EU plan to use frozen assets for Ukrainian defense

(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared on Wednesday that Russia views any attempt by the European Union to confiscate revenues from its frozen assets as a blatant violation of global economic norms. His comments came in response to the Belgian government's announcement that EU member states had officially approved a plan to channel windfall profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank towards bolstering Ukraine's defenses. This development follows the G7 countries' decision to freeze Russian financial assets worth approximately USD300 billion soon after Russia initiated its military operations in Ukraine in 2022.



The European Union anticipates that these frozen assets could generate profits in the range of 15 to 20 billion euros (equivalent to USD16.30 to USD21.70 billion) by the year 2027. Acknowledging the cautious approach of EU countries, Peskov noted that they are aware of the potential risks and inevitable consequences of their decisions, which have led them to opt for what they perceive as a more conservative measure rather than outright confiscation of all assets. However, Peskov emphasized that from Russia's perspective, even this restrained approach constitutes a form of confiscation. He reiterated that Moscow is currently deliberating on an appropriate response to this EU move and will be monitoring its implementation closely.



