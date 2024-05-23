US senator voices support for ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders

(MENAFN) Senator Bernie Sanders voiced his backing for the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan's call for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders and called on the United States to uphold international law.



"The ICC as I see it is trying to uphold international law and minimum standards of decency. Our government should do no less," Sanders informed the Senate floor on Tuesday night.



Sanders' comments followed ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan's filing of arrest warrants on Monday for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Palestinian group Hamas leaders for alleged "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed in Israel and the Gaza Strip.



Sanders noted that the US government embraced the ICC's designation of Russian Leader Vladimir Putin as a war criminal last year.



"Some have argued that it is unfair to compare the democratically elected head of the Israeli government to Putin, who runs an authoritarian system...Yes, democratically elected officials can commit war crimes," he stated.



"The ICC is doing its job. It’s doing what it is supposed to do. We cannot only apply international law when it is convenient," Sanders further mentioned.



Sanders reminded the senators that since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 last year, over 35,000 Palestinians have lost their lives and nearly 80,000 have sustained injuries.

