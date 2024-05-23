America expresses concerns of WWIII due to Iranian leader`s death

(MENAFN) In the wake of the helicopter crash that tragically claimed the life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Politico has reported on initial concerns among United States officials about the potential for the incident to ignite a global conflict. Citing insider sources, Politico detailed the apprehensions within the United States government, particularly regarding the possibility of Tehran assigning blame to Washington and Israel for the crash.



The fatal accident occurred as President Raisi and his delegation, which included Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were returning from a diplomatic engagement in Azerbaijan. The helicopter went down in East Azerbaijan province, reportedly due to technical failure, amidst adverse weather conditions including fog and rain.



As news of Raisi's death reverberated across international headlines, the White House closely monitored Iran's response, according to Politico's sources. While senior United States officials anticipated minimal shifts in Tehran's policies following the tragedy, there remained a sense of apprehension regarding potential accusations leveled against Israel or the United States in connection with the crash.



Against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, United States officials reportedly remained on edge, anxiously awaiting updates on the situation. Politico's sources revealed that there were fleeting moments where the prospect of the incident escalating into a broader conflict, even World War III, was considered within government circles.



Despite there being no evidence to support such claims, the specter of geopolitical escalation underscored the delicate nature of United States -Iran relations and the potential for unforeseen consequences in the volatile Middle East. As diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran remain open, the aftermath of Raisi's death serves as a reminder of the region's geopolitical fragility and the need for careful navigation by international stakeholders.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108248549