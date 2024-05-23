(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, the head of Russia's Security Council, has ignited controversy by declaring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "legitimate military target" due to his leadership of what Moscow perceives as a "hostile political regime." In an interview with TASS on Monday, Medvedev emphasized that Zelensky's legitimacy as president holds little significance for Russia, asserting that leaders of nations engaged in conflict are inherently considered legitimate military targets.



Medvedev's comments underscore the deepening animosity between Russia and Ukraine, as tensions continue to escalate amidst ongoing geopolitical strife. Describing Zelensky as a "war criminal," Medvedev asserted that the Ukrainian president should be apprehended and brought to justice or "liquidated as a terrorist" for his alleged crimes against both Russian and Ukrainian citizens.



The assertion of Zelensky's status as a "legitimate military target" comes amid heightened uncertainty surrounding the constitutional powers of the Ukrainian president, whose term expired on May 20. Zelensky's decision to postpone presidential elections, citing martial law imposed after the onset of conflict with Russia in February 2022, has drawn criticism and condemnation from Russian officials.



Medvedev's remarks reflect Moscow's staunch condemnation of Zelensky's actions and underscore the escalating tensions between the two nations. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, Medvedev's assertion of Zelensky's status as a "legitimate military target" adds fuel to the already volatile situation, further exacerbating the prospects for peace and stability in the region.

