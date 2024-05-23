Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Einhell Germany AGCompany Name: Einhell Germany AGISIN: DE0005654933Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 23.05.2024Target price: EUR 227.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Mark SchüsslerQ1 in line with expectations // FY24e guidance confirmed Einhell released Q1 results in line with expectations, showing healthy topand bottom line growth versus Q1'23 and Q4'23. Despite an ongoing depressedconsumer sentiment, sales grew by 7.8% yoy to € 270m (eNuW: € 265m), drivenby higher demand for the company's Power X-Change products (+9ppts yoy to50% PXC share), particularly pronounced in DACH, where sales grew by 9.6%yoy to € 110m (PXC share +13ppts to 62%). While Western Europe declined by12% yoy, sales in in Eastern Europe continued to perform well, growing 16%yoy after 18% growth in Q4'23; overseas market showed solid growth of 11%yoy, while at the same time recovering sequentially (-17% in Q4). EBT increased by 11% yoy to € 22.6m (eNuW: € 20.9m) with the marginincreasing 0.2ppts yoy to 8.4%, mainly due to operating leverage, offset byPPA effects with regards to the company's acquisitions in Canada andThailand. Furthermore, the gross margin decreased by 1ppt to 35.8% due toeasing but still noticeable cost inflation. Personnel expenses increased by8.4% as an elevated employee base in combination with the acquisitions inThailand and Vietnam weighed on operating profitability. Having said that,along with Q1'23, the Q1'24 EBT margin of 8.4% still marks a considerableimprovement to EBT margins pre-Covid (+2.4ppts from 6%) and Covid (+0.8pptsfrom 7.6%) and a decent inventory management (c. -18% yoy to € 341m in Q1)should indicate fewer promotional activities going forward. With that, Einhell confirmed its FY24e guidance of 6% sales growth yoy toaround € 1,030m (eNuW: € 1,030m) and an EBT margin of 7.5-8% (eNuW: 7.9%).In our view, this looks achievable as the healthy sales growth and solidEBT profitability in Q1 should provide confidence, aided by a lesschallenging H2'23 comparable base. The key margin drivers should be easingfreight costs and raw materials prices as well as long-term currencyhedging to avoid extreme fluctuations in purchase prices. After two promising acquisitions in Thailand and Vietnam in 2023, Einhellreiterated its commitment to further international expansion with aparticular focus on a potential US market entry that should provide thecompany access to the largest DIY market globally. Given that Einhell has asound track record of expanding internationally via M&A, rolling-out itsleading Power X-Change platform in this market should drive further marketshare gains. While short-term macro challenges continue to weigh onoperating performance in FY24e, Einhell remains a key beneficiary of thestructural transition towards cordless power tools. We reiterate our BUYrating with an unchanged PT of € 227, based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

