PRESS RELEASE Heidelberg Pharma to Participate and Present at Upcoming Leading Scientific Conferences in May and June 2024 Ladenburg, Germany, 23 May 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), is pleased to announce that its management team will be participating and presenting on its proprietary ADC technology platforms at the following scientific conferences in May and June in 2024. Heidelberg Pharma is an ADC specialist, developing innovative drugs based on its proprietary ADC toolbox for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. Its lead Amanitin-based ADC product candidate, HDP-101, targeting relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma has recently received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and is currently advancing in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, demonstrating first signs of clinical efficacy. The Company is also rapidly expanding its therapeutic product pipeline with a further four programs across a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors. 10 th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum

Date & location: 31 May 2024, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Panel: Investing in NextGen ADCs

Date: 31 May, 10:45 am CDT

Panellist: Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Executive Officer Presentation title: Company presentation

Date: 31 May, 02:00 pm CDT

Presenter: Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Executive Officer Professor Pahl will be available for one-on-one meetings, which can be arranged via the online conference system. ASCO Annual Meeting

Date & location: 31 May–4 June 2024, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Attending : Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Executive Officer & Dr. András Strassz, Chief Medical Officer Professor Pahl and Dr. Strassz will be available for meetings. BIO International Convention

Date & location: 3–6 June 2024, San Diego, California, USA

Attending: Dr. George Badescu, Chief Business Officer & Dr. Artjom Wischnjow, Associate Director Business Development Dr. Badescu and Dr. Wischnjow will be available for one-on-one meetings, which can be arranged via the online conference system. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date & location: 4–6 June 2024, New York, USA

Attending: Professor Andreas Pahl, Chief Executive Officer & Dr. George Badescu, Chief Business Officer Professor Pahl and Dr. Badescu will be available for one-on-one meetings, which can be arranged via the online conference system.

About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma develops novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells. Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the mushroom toxin Amanitin in cancer therapy by exploiting the toxin's biological mechanism of action with its innovative ATAC technology as a new therapeutic modality. It offers the opportunity to overcome resistance of cancer cells against therapeutic agents currently used and to eliminate dormant tumor cells, which typically survive current therapies and are responsible for tumor relapse and metastasis. This could lead to significant advances in cancer therapy - even for patients who no longer respond to any other treatment. The most advanced product candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC for the indication multiple myeloma, which is currently in clinical development. In addition to Amanitin, alternative payloads also expand the ADC platform technologies of Heidelberg Pharma to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors. Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at . ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.



Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-mail: ...

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-mail: ...







International IR/PR-Support

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint

Tel: +44 20 3882 9621

E-mail: ...



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

