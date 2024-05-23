Adroit Biomed Ltd. Announces Innovative, Technologically Advanced, High-Performance Collagen 'Fortisil C'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Adroit Biomed Ltd ., a pharmaceutical healthcare company is all set to launch its latest innovative technologically advanced, High-Performance Collagen, Fortisil C, a marine-based high performance collagen product that is set to revolutionize the skincare industry. Developed by leading scientists and skincare experts, Fortisil C is designed to rejuvenate and restore the skin for a youthful and radiant complexion, irrespective of their age or skin type.



Collagen is a vital protein that helps to maintain the structure and elasticity of the skin, but as people age, their bodies produce less of it, leading to wrinkles, sagging skin, and other signs of aging. Fortisil C provides a potent and effective solution for improving skin health and appearance by using the power of marine collagen. With a unique formulation technology, Fortisil C is more effective at lower dosage of 2.5 gm. The product is available in effervescent form and 30 times more potent than standard collagen. It can improve skin hydration and skin elasticity within 2 months of usage because of its higher concentration of active dipeptides (Proli- hydroxyproline & Hydroxypoly -

Fortisil C is very different from other collagen products available in the market because of its advanced formula, which includes a unique blend of amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidants that work together to nourish and replenish the skin. Additionally, each batch of Fortisil C is rigorously tested to make sure of its top-notch quality and purity, making it a safe and reliable choice for skincare enthusiasts. It's pocket friendly and convenient to carry.





Mr. Sushant Raorane, Co-founder and Director of Adroit Biomed Ltd . said,

“Adroit Biomed Ltd. as a science-driven company, we take pride in offering innovative & exceptional quality products. Wellnex High Performance Collagen in Fortisil C formulated with unique proprietary technology. Fortisil C is disrupted the collagen market & clinically proven to be 30 times more effective at lower dosage. We are extremely proud to launch Fortisil C.”





“Currently available collagen products in the market have limited bioavailability & absorption. Today is the need of“ High Performance Collagen ” like Fortisil C.”





High-Performance Collagen don't have an obnoxious fishy smell like other collagen brands, which improves my patient compliance.”





Adroit Biomed Limited is a pharmaceutical healthcare company with a focus on dermato-cosmetology. As a science-driven company they offer exceptional quality products that inspire real change in the world of dermatology. These products are manufactured using the state-of-the-art formulation manufacturing facilities, adhering to international standards and regulations.





Using world class ingredients and the latest technology the company aims at delivering the highest quality products and forming an interface between innovation, technology, healthcare practitioners and patients.





