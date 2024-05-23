CENTCOM announces successful interception to four drones launched by Houthi

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces successfully intercepted four drones launched by the Houthi group. In a statement posted on CENTCOM's official "X" platform, the drones were identified as posing an imminent threat to United States military personnel, coalition forces, and commercial shipping vessels operating in the area.



The Houthi group has been escalating its attacks on maritime targets in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea since November. They claim that these attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthis have explicitly stated their intention to strike at Israeli, British, and American ships, as well as any vessels headed to Israeli ports. Their goal is to disrupt the vital trade routes along the Yemeni coast.



This recent interception by CENTCOM highlights the growing maritime security challenges in the region, which carry significant consequences for international shipping lanes and broader geopolitical stability. The situation underscores the need for increased vigilance and coordination among international forces to safeguard these critical waterways.



